Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Down 0.9%

Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.41, 41,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 119,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLIQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alcanna from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight Capital set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Alcanna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alcanna from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday.

Get Alcanna alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $240.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.