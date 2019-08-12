Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $128.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.60, but opened at $70.25. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Albemarle shares last traded at $67.91, with a volume of 782,940 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 125.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

