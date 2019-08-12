AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis cut AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on AlarmCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $62,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $74,134.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,304 shares of company stock valued at $192,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AlarmCom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AlarmCom stock traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 538,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,895. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 5.05%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

