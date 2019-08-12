Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT Set at $16.00 by Mizuho

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) has been given a $16.00 price target by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 264.46% from the company’s current price.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.39. 999,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,364. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 333,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3,206.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 488,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.