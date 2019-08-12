Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT Set at $16.00 by Mizuho

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) has been given a $16.00 price target by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 264.46% from the company’s current price.
AKBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.
NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.39. 999,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,364. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 333,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3,206.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 488,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
Further Reading: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.