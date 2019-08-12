Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 32.6% in July

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 387,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 649.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 13.72% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:ALRN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 620,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

