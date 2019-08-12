AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGLNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of AGL Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of AGL Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGL Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $13.21 on Thursday. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

