AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. AFLAC accounts for 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 34,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in AFLAC by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 510,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 78,162 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.47. 1,352,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,517. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $3,325,296.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,480 shares of company stock worth $5,514,990 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

