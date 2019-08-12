Aeternity Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Koinex, OTCBTC and Tokenomy. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $74.70 million and $11.81 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001618 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 324,314,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,493,336 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, HADAX, Mercatox, Binance, Bithumb, BitMart, Zebpay, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, Koinex, DragonEX, BigONE, Crex24, ZB.COM, FCoin, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Liqui, HitBTC, IDAX and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

