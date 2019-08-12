Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AERI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities set a $58.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a positive rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.08.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

