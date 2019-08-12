AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.21

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 20900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ING Group raised AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CL King raised AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AEGON by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AEGON by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 110,948 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 7,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

