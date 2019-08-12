AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.21

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 20900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on AEG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ING Group raised AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CL King raised AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
