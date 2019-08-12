Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.24. Aecon Group shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 630,421 shares traded.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

