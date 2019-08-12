ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,700 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ADTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.10. 13,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $523.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -76.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 282,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

