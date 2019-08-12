adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €268.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €261.70 ($304.30).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €259.65 ($301.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €277.23. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

