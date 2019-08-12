Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.87.

Shares of ADMP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 1,253,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,594. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 205.32%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 115,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

