Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADMS. Mizuho reissued a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of ADMS traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 238,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,920. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 130.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 229,404 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 274,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 228,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 109,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

