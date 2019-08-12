Adam L. Miller Sells 21,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,804,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSOD stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 269,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

