Adam L. Miller Sells 21,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,804,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CSOD stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 269,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.66.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
CSOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
