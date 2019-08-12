Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 186.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000.

NYSEARCA PPLT traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $81.09. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $86.44.

