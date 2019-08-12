A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the June 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66. A. H. Belo has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

In other A. H. Belo news, Director James M. Moroney III sold 27,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $109,841.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. H. Belo by 25.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. H. Belo during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. H. Belo during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of A. H. Belo by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. H. Belo by 13.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of A. H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of A. H. Belo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

