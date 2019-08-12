A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the June 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of AHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66. A. H. Belo has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
In other A. H. Belo news, Director James M. Moroney III sold 27,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $109,841.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of A. H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of A. H. Belo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
A. H. Belo Company Profile
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.
