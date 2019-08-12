A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 550 at Berenberg Bank

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAG. Barclays lowered their price objective on A.G. Barr from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 631.25 ($8.25).

Shares of LON BAG traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 633 ($8.27). 124,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 775.54. A.G. Barr has a 52 week low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 980 ($12.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $722.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10.

In related news, insider Roger Alexander White bought 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £388 ($506.99). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.08) per share, with a total value of £19,986.12 ($26,115.41). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,910 shares of company stock worth $3,098,714.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

