$85.25 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report sales of $85.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $89.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $78.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $359.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.59 million to $371.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $402.90 million, with estimates ranging from $375.91 million to $435.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $471,410.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,849.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $930,635.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,900 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,704,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,178. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.