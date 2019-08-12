7,724 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 67.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 207.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $882,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,634.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.32 per share, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.64. 3,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $114.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.35.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

