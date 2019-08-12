7,434 Shares in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,465,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 303.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 327,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period.

Shares of PTLA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. 31,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 608.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTLA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

