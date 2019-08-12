5,640 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,489,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,984,000 after purchasing an additional 254,425 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,112,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,993,000 after purchasing an additional 275,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darla M. Smith sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $795,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 923,637 shares of company stock valued at $28,825,284 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.23. 60,429,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,379,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

