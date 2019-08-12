$55.48 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report $55.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.80 million. AtriCure posted sales of $49.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $227.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.22 million to $227.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $255.39 million, with estimates ranging from $253.28 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. 118,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,012. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.24. AtriCure has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $47,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,039,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 114.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 100.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

