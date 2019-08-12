534 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.50.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,127 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.23. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.09 and a 12 month high of $373.98. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

