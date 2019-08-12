$39.51 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will post sales of $39.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.67 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $33.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $157.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.20 million to $159.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $172.17 million, with estimates ranging from $163.27 million to $184.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, Director John Sweet acquired 2,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $176,905.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,839,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 155.4% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 618,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376,646 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 15.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,804. The company has a market cap of $517.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 87.04%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

