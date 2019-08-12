3,535 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.86.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.