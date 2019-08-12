3,411 Shares in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,411 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ePlus by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ePlus by 1,348.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $721,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $131,154 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,297. ePlus Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $104.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.