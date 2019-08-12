$33.46 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce sales of $33.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $38.91 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $13.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $141.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $147.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $148.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 2,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.02. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $52,780 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at $899,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 675,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,907,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 373,569 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

