$269.62 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $269.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.23 million. RadNet reported sales of $242.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

RadNet stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,786. RadNet has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $753.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,875.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Murdock sold 21,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $286,654.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,607.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,667 shares of company stock worth $811,454. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RadNet by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

