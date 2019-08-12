2,150 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.22. The company had a trading volume of 47,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,063. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,679.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

