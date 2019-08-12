1,851 Shares in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 23,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 5.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

NYSE BMA traded down $38.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.82. 4,779,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.45. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $423.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank began coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.