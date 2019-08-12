1,800 Shares in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Five Below accounts for about 3.2% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.89.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,046. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

