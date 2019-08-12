180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 257,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,092. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,289,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 13.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 193.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 465,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 306,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.