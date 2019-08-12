$141.77 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to report $141.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.45 million and the highest is $143.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $123.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $584.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.04 million to $584.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $615.18 million, with estimates ranging from $614.13 million to $616.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,297,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter worth $5,168,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPX traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

