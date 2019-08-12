$130.51 Million in Sales Expected for NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post $130.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.02 million to $136.00 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $104.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $501.70 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 216,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $96.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $868.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $36,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $157,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,459.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,565. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $275,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 163.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

