$13.06 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to post sales of $13.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.02 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.25 million to $72.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $113.99 million, with estimates ranging from $63.46 million to $154.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

LXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,037. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Sam L. Barker bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.