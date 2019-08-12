-$1.32 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($5.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.93) to ($4.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.44). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 901.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASND. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,699. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $133.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.32.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.