$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.42 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.61%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Saia from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Saia by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Saia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $17,995,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter.

Saia stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,366. Saia has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

