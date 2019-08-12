$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.96 million to $1.25 billion. Colfax reported sales of $875.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Colfax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $529,972.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $128,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at $808,094.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,103 shares of company stock worth $967,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Colfax by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 30,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. Colfax has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

