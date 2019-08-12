0x Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. 0x has a market capitalization of $112.78 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Kucoin, Koinex and C2CX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00265407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.01251606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00093683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000412 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,389,990 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Iquant, Poloniex, Gatecoin, Zebpay, Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, DigiFinex, BitBay, GOPAX, Bithumb, Independent Reserve, DDEX, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Cobinhood, Binance, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Mercatox, Hotbit, Livecoin, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, FCoin, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Liqui, C2CX, AirSwap, Coinone, Tokenomy, WazirX, IDEX, OTCBTC, Crex24, CoinTiger, ABCC, Radar Relay, Huobi and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

