$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

Several research firms recently commented on HDB. Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.51. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

