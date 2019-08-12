$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.54. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 130,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $18.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

