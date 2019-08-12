$0.52 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYKE. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of SYKE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,935. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.