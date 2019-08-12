$0.49 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 55.91%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGS. ValuEngine raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

