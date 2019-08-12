$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.07 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 53.97%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $13.00 price target on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 457,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.87. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 377,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

