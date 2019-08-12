$0.32 EPS Expected for Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Rudolph Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Rudolph Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

RTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rudolph Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,573,000. THB Asset Management grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 393,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTEC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 136,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,001. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rudolph Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

