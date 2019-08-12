$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.31. Godaddy reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Godaddy.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,533. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

In other news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $28,761.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,868.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $140,569.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,620.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,143 shares of company stock worth $5,705,213 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Godaddy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy in the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Godaddy in the first quarter valued at $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.