$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 89.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 637.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. 2,545,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,601. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 0.81. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.