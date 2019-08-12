$0.17 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $706.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

CENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 109,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 30.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.